WATCH NOW: Readers have missed the simple things during the pandemic

I asked readers what they’ve missed during the pandemic, and responses ranged from shaking hands to a broken holiday tradition that had lasted for half a century.

I’ll share several responses today, and more will follow on Wednesday.

Marian McCabe of Spotsylvania County said she dearly misses seeing family, and finds that she longs for things considered simple before the pandemic.

Her friend recently shared a 2013 video of singers entertaining shoppers in a London food hall with a cheerful rendition of the song “Funiculì, Funiculà.”

“While it was great fun to watch, I burst into tears and was weepy the rest of the evening,” she said. “What did me in was the sight of dozens of shoppers picking up produce, touching items on shelves, enjoying the music, laughing and talking and standing close to each other. Who would ever think that I would miss something like grocery shopping? But it made me think about all we’ve lost and things many of us haven’t been able to do.”

To stay safe, McCabe said she and her husband, both in their 70s, have taken advantage of shopping services to keep them from having to go into stores. She’s missed being able to shop, though not as much as she’s missed seeing her children and their families.