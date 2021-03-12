WATCH NOW: Sen. Tim Kaine talks COVID relief with Fredericksburg business owners

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine took to downtown Fredericksburg on Friday morning to talk with business owners about how hard coronavirus hit them, and to discuss the federal help on its way.
Even after playing a mean harmonica on the tune “Arkansas Traveler” at Picker’s Supply with an employee and owner Bran Dillard, Kaine, D–Virginia, directed the conversation back to the legislation he voted for on Capitol Hill.
At the Soup and Taco Restaurant on Caroline Street, and at several other stops, Kaine said there’s a provision in the just-passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will greatly benefit businesses in the broad category of food and food service. It was written with a wide scope, he said, to include restaurants, food trucks, distilleries and similar businesses.
He said $28 billion was set aside for grants to restaurant-industry businesses with lower revenue in 2020 than 2019. If those cases, he said that, “Whatever the difference was, you can get that amount in a grant.”
At Skin+Touch Therapy Spa and other downtown businesses, Kaine heard owners say over and over that they’d made it through the pandemic largely because of extremely loyal customers, along with help from the city and federal programs like the Payroll Protection Plan.
Joined by several business owners for a roundtable meeting at Curitiba Art Café, the senator said more than 7 million state residents will soon get stimulus checks under the COVID relief bill signed this week, and that 2 million Virginia children will be helped by their families receiving additional child tax credits.
“And in funding for state and local governments, Virginia will get $6.5 billion, $3.7 billion for the state, $2.8 for cities and counties,” he said. “These funds can be used for expenses for COVID, lost revenues due to COVID or projects that can help the economy recover from COVID, which could include business support or infrastructure projects—broadband, for example, if it’s needed.”
Kaine told the business owners that it will take a few weeks to set up the new programs and put procedures in place so businesses can apply for the assistance. He said his staff will work to familiarize themselves with it all to help business owners take advantage of what’s available.
The senator asked each businessperson taking part in the discussion how their business had coped during the pandemic. The owner of Jus Pop’N, Carolyn Gipson, said that opening during a pandemic has been no picnic. But she said assistance from local government and supportive customers helped the business hang on for what will hopefully be a better year in 2021.
Joy Crump, one of the owners of the Mercantile and FOODE restaurant, told the senator that she and co-owner Beth Black had been looking at COVID’s effects in a lot of different ways. One that has them concerned is the toll the pandemic has taken on the mental health of workers at all businesses, and especially restaurants.
“Employees of restaurants are some of the ones most marginalized, continuously living paycheck to paycheck, even before COVID,” she said. “We’ve noticed the psychological and mental toll that COVID has taken on our work population and how it might continue.”
Kaine said the relief bill has “sizable funding for mental health, some specifically targeted to health care workers and first responders,” and added that the mental health funding would flow to the state and then to regional behavioral health agencies within Virginia.
He added that when President Joe Biden declares that the threat from the pandemic has passed, the mental health challenges to individuals will live on.
“We’ve had people who’ve been sick, out of work, not with their families, their child care closed, having friends of family members who have died,” said Kaine. “The mental health challenges from this will go on long after the threat from the pandemic has passed.”
Kaine also said both he and his wife contracted COVID-19, and both of them have been vaccinated.
Also attending the business roundtable discussion was Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who let the senator know that the people of the city rallied to help local businesses stay open during the pandemic.
She noted that city businesses “have been so imaginative to completely rework their online presence” during COVID, “and totally redoing and perfecting their whole take-out experience.”
She also said the Main Street organization has been a great resource, and the city’s Economic Development Authority has worked with local businesses to secure grant funding.
An example of that, she said, was a program that helped restaurants purchase heaters for customers seated outside.
“At some of those restaurants, the heaters were so good you could sit outside in a bathing suit in the middle of winter,” Greenlaw said.
