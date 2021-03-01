WATCH NOW: Several Fredericksburg business owners speak out against proposed noise ordinance

Business owners in downtown Fredericksburg aren’t being quiet about a proposed noise ordinance scheduled for a City Council vote this month.
The owner of Billiken’s Smokehouse at the Chimneys has circulated an online petition that has been signed by more than 1,400 people encouraging the City Council not to go forward with the downtown ordinance.
A total of 16 letters—all taking a strong stance against the ordinance—were read at the City Council meeting last week.
“You can’t keep regulating and regulating and regulating, because then people like me are gone,” said Gregory Shalawylo, the owner of Billiken’s Smokehouse restaurant on Caroline Street. “And then what do you have? You have nothing.
“You have no family-owned businesses. You have nobody that wants to work hard because there is no point. I know that’s the bigger picture, but this is how it starts.”
The revised ordinance that Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley proposed would make it a Class 3 misdemeanor when noise is plainly audible from 200 feet away from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 100 feet away from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
There are no existing noise restrictions downtown. A 2015 revision to the city’s ordinance allowed flexibility for noise in an effort to encourage vibrancy.
The City Council decided last Tuesday to postpone a vote on the ordinance until March 23 so officials can have more in-depth conversations with business owners and others it affects.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said there is a consensus among council members to place a limit on downtown noise, but she’s open to allowing more time to discuss it. Shalawylo insists that would further cripple his struggling restaurant, which has live music three to four times a week.
“If this passes, I’m going to continue to fight until I can’t fight anymore,” Shalawylo said. “And it will affect this city because I will let people know this is not where you want to bring your business.”
Council members said Tuesday that they don’t want to end music played downtown, but they’re attempting to address concerns from other business owners that patrons often cannot hear conversations or enjoy music themselves because surrounding restaurants are too loud.
Councilwoman Kerry Devine said the approach of asking businesses to turn down the volume hasn’t worked. She said with warmer temperatures coming soon and pandemic restrictions easing, it’s important to get a new ordinance in place so everyone can enjoy downtown.
“To be honest, one of the reasons we’re doing this is because asking people to do the right thing and turn their music down wasn’t working,” Devine said. “Businesses have been approached and that has not been successful. … If everybody was being a good neighbor, we wouldn’t have this issue in front of us.”
Shalawylo took exception to Devine’s “good neighbor” comment and noted that his business has donated to wounded veterans and other charities in the city. He said it’s hypocritical that the city is opening Riverfront Park near his restaurant later this year and there will be an amphitheater and presumably live music acts.
“They’re going to be doing the exact same thing that I’m doing right now,” Shalawylo said. “So what do I do? Do I complain every day? How do we come together without that happening, because I’m not going to go away quietly. I’m fighting for my life right now.”
Shalawylo said communication has been an issue and City Council members acknowledged that, as well.
Chief Layton informed the council that one of his officers reached out to 12 businesses in the city, including Billiken’s, to drop off paperwork explaining the ordinance.
But Shalawylo said the exchange was brief and not of much help.
“I asked him what’s it about, and he said ‘noise ordinance,’ ” Shalawylo recalled. “Then I asked him what does that mean and he said quote: ‘I don’t know.’ That’s my interaction with the city and the noise ordinance.”
Devine said the ordinance will give police officers an enforcement tool, but Shalawylo fears it could be used to harass people.
Councilman Jason Graham asked Layton if a decibel meter could be used rather than a potentially arbitrary standard such as “plainly audible” noise.
Layton said in his previous experience, cases involving decibel meters were routinely thrown out of court. He said they often aren’t accurate because of difficulty determining if the noise level is emanating from the location that’s been reported.
Shalawylo and other residents and business owners said the ordinance will be another hurdle for an industry that’s been hit hard by the pandemic. Shalawylo said in 2020 his business made 50 percent of what it did in 2019 and he’s counting on this year to keep the restaurant alive.
Kyle Kerivan, owner of Benny Vitali’s pizzeria downtown, said many businesses are “hanging on by our proverbial thread,” and this ordinance won’t aid in their recovery.
“How is the City of Fredericksburg going to be remembered for helping?” Kerivan wrote in a letter to City Council. “Adding another perceived obstacle to making it through this pandemic and further restricting freedoms is creating waves. While it appears this noise ordinance revision has been in the works for months, the timing of this revised noise ordinance couldn’t be worse.”
