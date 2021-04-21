WATCH NOW: Soak up spring with wildlife webcams

Today, I’ll share news about three 24-hour online cameras that follow wild birds, a new kind of clean exercise and the reopening of two Northern Neck museums.
Folks who’d like the chance to watch birds up close can do that by connecting to one or all of the Chesapeake Conservancy’s three wildlife webcams—osprey, peregrine falcon and great blue heron—streamed in partnership with explore.org.
Webcams can be accessed by going to chesapeakeconservancy.org/explore/wildlife-webcams, where the birds await.
For those in the Chesapeake Bay region, spring is marked by the return of the iconic osprey. According to a news release from the Chesapeake Conservancy, the male and female osprey that webcam followers have named Tom and Audrey are back and have fortified the nest on the platform the pair return to each year.
Sticks with ribbons tied on and left in the yard by the “Crazy Osprey Family,” which helps make the webcam possible, can be seen as the nest continues to grow.
In 2020, Audrey laid three eggs, but all three failed to hatch. Tom and Audrey took long absences from the nest, leaving their eggs susceptible to weather and predators. Following the loss of their eggs, Tom and Audrey also had to fend off several visiting osprey for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, peregrine falcons Barb & Boh have started this season strong with four eggs at their scrape—a depression in their nesting area—on a windowsill on the 33rd floor of the Transamerica building in Baltimore. The building has served as a nesting site for peregrine falcons for over 35 years and has been a symbolic component in the species’ recovery. Barb laid her first egg March 21.
Last season, Boh & Barb hatched three eyasses—falcon chicks—with all three successfully fledging in late summer.
The great blue heron cam features a rookery on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, home to between 10 and 12 nests. The herons returned to their nests in late February and early March, including two featured herons known to those who watch as Rell and Eddie.
In 2020, Rell & Eddie laid four eggs which all successfully hatched. However, two of the older chicks killed the two younger chicks, behavior that’s not unusual and possibly due to competition for food. The rest of the season was uneventful, with the surviving two chicks fledging later in the summer.
Joel Dunn, conservancy president and CEO, said the organization heard time and again last year that the webcams brought a connection to nature and joy to folks spending a lot of 2020 at home.
“We hope the cams will bring that same sense in 2021,” he said. “In a time of new beginnings and a season noted for growth, these birds provide an example of how beautiful our natural world is and how important nature is to our mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.”
Speaking of wellbeing, a story in a recent weekly Bay Bulletin distributed by Chesapeake Bay Magazine highlighted a group in Mathews County promoting an activity they call “plogging,” which is a mix of exercise and civics.
The group defines the activity as “the act of running, jogging or walking while picking up trash,” done largely to help keep roadways and shorelines clear. On the group’s Facebook page, called “Mathews County Ploggers,” they ask others to post where they’ve plogged, and to include descriptions and pictures of “fun things” they’ve found.
I know groups in our region do this periodically, and I’ve written about individuals hereabouts who regularly do this—whether at Washington’s Birthplace or on Lee Drive. But elevating it to an organized group might take cleaning up roads and rivers to another level. So step up, all you organizers.
Northern Neck museums I’ve featured often in this space—the Reedville Fishermen’s Museum and the Steamboat Era Museum in Irvington—recently announced they are reopening after hiatuses for winter and COVID-19.
The Fishermen’s Museum, at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in downtown Reedville, begins its 2021 season May 1. Opening day will feature tours, a sale in the Museum Shop, the running of the model trains, a campus filled with historic vessels, a monument to fallen watermen and several memorial gardens in bloom.
The newest exhibit, “Beauty by the Bay,” will feature the artwork of local award-winning artist Brenda M. Sylvia. She’ll be on hand May 1 to discuss her work, which focuses on the natural beauty of the Chesapeake Bay and the waters that surround Reedville.
For now, the museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to rfmuseum.org.
The Steamboat Era Museum, at the edge of the Bay in Lancaster County, will begin the 2021 season on Friday with new exhibits, including the fully restored Potomac pilothouse. Spring hours at the museum at 156 King Carter Drive in Irvington are Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 1–4 p.m.
Visitors there can walk through the newly restored pilothouse of the steamboat Potomac, turn the wheel and ring the engine bell and learn about the men who captained the steamer. Other new exhibits include the story of the Exodus, which began life as the Chesapeake Bay steamer Dr. Warfield and new photographs of the James Adams Floating Theater.
For further information, visit steamboateramuseum.org.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415