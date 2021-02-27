WATCH NOW: Spotsylvania couple found pandemic 'Bright Side' with a coop full of chicks, one tough rooster

Terry and Ken Crider were happy to be out in their Spotsylvania County backyard, enjoying a pleasant February afternoon while checking on the gang: Faith, Hope, Love, Cinder and Ella.
The four gals are friendly, and approached looking for treats, but the powerful rooster Cinder doesn’t like anyone getting close to his flock. So he ran over to put himself between the hens and the Criders, suddenly gathering himself to let loose a piercing crow any dominant male would be proud of.
“I actually tried training him when we got them at the beginning of the pandemic” said Terry, who had caught and held Cinder a few times in hopes he’d get more friendly to people. “But he just isn’t wired that way, and it’s a good thing that he keeps track of the hens. One day, he squared off and ran away a hawk who was eyeing them.”
I visited the Criders and their pandemic chickens after she suggested they might make good subjects for one of my “Bright Side” columns. I’ve asked local readers to share positive things they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, I realized there was probably going to be major lifestyle changes,” said Terry Crider. “After being caught up in the toilet paper shortage, I realized there could be food shortages, as well. And I knew it was probably going to be a long spring/summer, and that we needed something to make us smile and be productive.”
The couple bought the last five chicks Tractor Supply had, taking them all because the woman who sold them thought they were all hens.
“Little did we know that the one we named Cinderella was a rooster until ‘she’ started crowing,” said Crider. “I renamed him Cinder and one of the hens Ella.”
The couple built their own chicken coop, mostly with things they had sitting around their property not far from Hunting Run Reservoir, a spot where they once raised mushrooms to sell.
“I named their coop ‘The Chick Inn’ and it’s decked out with swings, which they love, places for them to perch, automatic feeders and an automatic door,” Crider said.
The door closes at night and opens in the morning to keep the chickens secure. The chickens learned the schedule, and also learned how to get treats from Crider.
“As soon as their automatic door opens, they run towards the house anticipating their snacks,” she said.
Crider summed up the positivity the chickens have added to the couple’s life during a pandemic plenty full of negatives.
“Not only are they entertaining, they give us amazing eggs every day,” she said. “I collect them in the same basket that I collected eggs in when I was a little girl visiting my grandmother.”
She said getting the chickens was the best pandemic decision the couple could have made.
“I have an Instagram page called @thecriderchickinn where I share their antics daily,” she said, noting that lots of other folks with chickens often join in on discussions of everything from health tips to their own birds’ antics. “I never realized so many people love their chickens!”
When I visited the Chick Inn—there’s a sign declaring it right above the automatic door—it was interesting to see the enclosure that keeps these chickens safe.
Terry said they had been given chickens by a neighbor years ago and tried to keep them in the yard for a while. She said they were dismayed because predators got the chickens, partly because the coop and enclosure they used then wasn’t protected well enough.
This time out, Ken Crider said that wasn’t going to be the case. Using leftover materials from other projects, the couple built a coop totally enclosed by sturdy wire screening dug down into the ground. There’s even barbed wire.
“We lost chicks before to a snake that got in, and didn’t want for that to happen again,” he said.
“I think it’s really cute, and we painted it light gray and navy blue,” said Terry. “It looks good, with real shingles on it and the automatic door that keeps them safe at night.”
The coop and enclosure has lots of lighthearted but practical features, from swings the birds like to perch on to antique water bottles to racks under roosts that can be pulled out from the sides of the coop for easy egg collection and cleaning.
“I put in an old swing, a stool and a little ladder,” Terry said. “But they really enjoy free ranging and visiting our neighbors, who we think enjoy their visits. They just have a lot of personality and are really funny. They love chips, blueberries and pretty much anything you can give them.”
Both Criders are retired. He worked for Stafford County and she was a photographer who once took pictures for this newspaper. They said the flock has kept their spirits high while they have been cooped up at home.
“And I like to cook, and the eggs are delicious, and used all kinds of ways,” said Terry.
I can attest to that, as the cheesecake slices she sent me home with were deliciously rich. Would you believe me if I said I had the oddest compulsion to get up and crow for an hour after polishing off my slice?
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415