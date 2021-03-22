WATCH NOW: Spotsylvania woman's devotion to dogs turns into a work of art

When Tami Boles agrees to foster dogs, she takes in pets others might consider lost causes—older ones that have reached the end of their stay at shelters or puppies with horrible skin conditions because they’re coated in fleas and ticks.
“Those are the ones I typically like,” she said, “the ones that really need the TLC and nurturing.”
Boles, who lives in Spotsylvania County, is applying a similar kind of devotion with a paintbrush. She’s creating a whimsical mural featuring some of the many dogs adopted from the Old Dominion Humane Society, where she volunteers.
The cartoon-like drawing covers the lobby in the group’s new space, on the other side of its building off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. It shows a mother dog and her pups, including one ambling onto the seat of a tree swing, as well as hounds playing peek-a-boo in the tall grass. There’s a somewhat lumpy Dalmatian, an airborne Dachshund clinging to a balloon bouquet and frisky canines happily slobbering over a Frisbee or delicately carrying a single rose.
“This is the funnest mural I’ve ever painted because of the dogs, and we have so many at Old Dominion that have inspired me over the years,” she said. “I just wanted to capture them doing what they do. When they leave us, they get to go to the park or go do great, fun things.”
Also on the main mural—and on several others throughout the new space—is a likeness of the dog that inspired Old Dominion’s owner, Chrissy Blake, to start a rescue organization 11 years ago. That’s Roxy, a black-and-white pit bull that died last year. Her image is shown from the heavens, where she’s looking down on the frolicking pets enjoying their new families—and often, their second chance at life.
Blake knew Boles planned to include Roxy, but she wasn’t prepared for the reaction the drawing produced.
“I walked in and lost my emotions right there,” said Blake. “If you knew Roxy, you would recognize those eyes instantly. She captured those perfectly. Her eyes have the perfect twinkle in them. Of all the dogs in the mural, she definitely made Roxy’s eyes come alive.”
Boles wanted to bring “inspiration and movement to the mural so that it catches your eye on different levels.” She also planned to include everything from mutts to well-known breeds so people could see their own pets pictured.
“It makes it more personal,” she said.
Old Dominion rescues dogs only, and they’re usually pets that have run out of time at crowded shelters or those brought to America from places with limited resources. Blake drives to Miami once a month to pick up 50 to 80 dogs flown there from Puerto Rico.
ODHS covers the cost of the flights as well as other veterinary expenses for its dogs. All its funding comes from donations and adoption fees. The rescue found homes for 2,000 dogs last year and is on pace to adopt out twice that many this year, Blake said.
Boles has been a volunteer for about three years and guesses she’s fostered at least 100 dogs. She’s been able to devote more time to her causes since she quit full-time work.
Boles painted professionally for five years and worked with an interior designer. As word spread about her art, so did her workload, to the point she had time for little else.
She’s a nurturer who enjoys caring for others, whether they have two legs or four. When she left the art world, she worked in home health as a companion for the elderly before she started taking care of her two grandsons, Cooper, 7, and Tristan, 5.
These days, she shepherds the grandsons as well as chickens, cats and bunnies—and the temporary canine guests—at the small farm she and her husband, Brad, own. The couple also have two grown daughters, Haleigh and Tori, who’s about to graduate from the University of Mary Washington, and three dogs: a black Lab mix named Thunder for his snoring; a chocolate Lab, Audrey, that wound up in the middle of a divorce battle; and a Chihuahua-Shih Tzu mix, Lucy, that fits in a tote and goes almost everywhere Boles does.
Boles recently fostered a pregnant dog and regularly brings puppies home because they require more attention than many people can give. She also helps run the adoption application process, gives orientation training to volunteers and, in her spare time, is painting a mural on every room in the society’s new space.
In the bathroom, volunteers who wash out dog bowls can pretend they’re at the beach when they look up and see a hammock hanging between palm trees, looking out onto beautiful blue-green water. Blake and Roxy sit on the beach, watching the waves.
Except for a few lines she put up to help with depth and measurement, all the work has been done freehand. That blows the mind of Blake, who said she can’t even write neatly, “let alone draw something on a wall.”
Boles’ longtime friend Jeron Hayes called her the most talented, creative person she knows. The two met when their husbands were stationed at Fort Meade near Columbia, Md., in the 1990s. Hayes watched in awe as Boles painted a number of items, including a Thomas Kinkade lighthouse in her daughter’s bedroom.
When Hayes mentioned that she wished she had a picture of Hatteras Island—her favorite place—Boles painted it on the door of an old china cabinet for her.
“She’s also one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” Hayes said, describing the work Tami and Brad Boles do at their church and as mentors for college students. “As far as her love of dogs, it’s unparalleled. She brings home fosters that are so traumatized and ill, and when they leave her house, they’re loving and ready for a forever home.”
