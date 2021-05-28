WATCH NOW: Stafford ceremony remembers Vietnam veterans

Vietnam veterans were honored and remembered during a Friday morning pre-Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford County Armed Services Memorial, located next to the county’s government center.

“What runs through my mind are all those young Marines that we lost; I can see their faces,” said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ron Christmas, the keynote speaker at the event. “It’s our day to take a moment and think about them, think about their families, too.”

Christmas, a Stafford resident, spent 34 years in the Corps. He was awarded the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart for valor during the 1968 Battle for Hue City in central Vietnam, retiring from active duty in 1996. He was seriously wounded at Hue City, which claimed the lives of 216 American servicemen and wounded 1,584 others.

“The great challenge is the veterans who came home and their families, they were not treated well,” said Christmas. “It’s taken a long time to correct that. I think we’ve tried to correct that with the 50th [Vietnam War] commemoration, where there’s been a great outreach over the last number of years, but there are some that still have those wounds.”