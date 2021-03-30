WATCH NOW: Stafford deputies add bloodhound puppy to K–9 corps

The newest recruit at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is just 12 weeks old.
But so far, training for Ruby, a red-haired bloodhound puppy, has meant lots of attention, hugs and dog treats to help prepare her for a long and successful career.
“Even at her young age, when it’s time to feed her, she has to work for it,” said Stafford Detective Nick Ridings, who is training Ruby for eventual duty as a full-time police patrol dog.
Ruby has already discovered her nose is her greatest asset. At mealtime, Ridings playfully entices the young puppy with her food bowl before he sets off to hide nearby.
“As soon as I hide, she is let go [by another handler] and once she finds me, she gets to eat her meal,” said Ridings. “It teaches her that she has a job in life, and that job is to use her nose to find people to get what she wants.”
Ridings, whose first patrol dog as a law enforcement officer was a bloodhound, has worked with police dogs since 2009. Today, he introduces new recruits to dogs at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy several times a year.
Ridings became friends with a talented bloodhound trainer, who took him under his wing to teach him the finer points of training the friendly breed. When the Sheriff’s Office determined it was time to expand its K–9 program to include a bloodhound, they turned to Ridings to find a puppy.
“I’ve trained several bloodhound puppies that have gone to other law enforcement agencies, and [the Sheriff’s Office] asked if I’d be willing to assist, which I gladly was,” said Ridings.
In search of the right fit, Ridings reached out to contacts he met over the years. He also discovered H.B. Kennels in Mullins, S.C. had a new litter of January-born bloodhounds. Ridings contacted the kennel after learning one of those puppies went to a law enforcement agency outside of Virginia.
“They graciously offered not only to donate Ruby to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, but to travel up and deliver the dog on March 13,” said Ridings.
Ruby has been with Ridings ever since, and will remain by his side for about six months until the puppy is ready to begin duties with her new partner, Deputy Shawn Eastman. Eastman, who serves as a deputy patrolman, is partnering with Ridings to prepare Ruby for her first official day of duty in a patrol car.
Ruby will be the first patrol dog assigned to Eastman, a served in the Marines. Eastman, who will also be the first bloodhound handler in Stafford, has been volunteering as a K–9 training assistant with the Sheriff’s Office for the last two years.
Once Ruby is ready, they will patrol Stafford together.
“Part of our day will be seeing people, especially children,” said Eastman. “They love her. Everyone loves Ruby.”
Ridings said it’s important for a young puppy to spend its first months close to humans.
“She learns that people are great, and she loves people,” said Ridings. “In turn, she’s going to put the effort in when she’s trying to find someone.”
During training, Ridings said Ruby is generously rewarded when she locates a hiding trainer.
“They interact with her; it’s kind of a big party at the end of the training trail,” said Ridings. “You want her to have that perception that people are just awesome and that’s her drive to make her want to find someone when you tell her to.”
Another part of Ruby’s daily training requires her to discover the many different environments she will encounter once she is officially on the job.
“Bringing her into buildings, going up stairwells, across shiny floors, walking through the woods, hearing loud noises and meeting people, these are all things that you want to introduce to her as young as possible, so she learns that everything is safe, everyone is friendly to her,” said Ridings.
Ridings said all of that training will eventually place Ruby in her primarily role of search and rescue and recovery operations. Bloodhounds have the ability to track a specific human scent.
“They utilize a scent article and follow that particular persons’ scent among many other people’s scent to completion,” said Ridings. “In an area that’s highly contaminated, like a neighborhood or a shopping center, the bloodhound can pick one scent and follow it through all of that different contamination scent and stick to the person that it’s trying to find.”
Ridings said Ruby’s nose will be a valuable asset to the department when tracking an elderly citizen or a missing child.
“You go to a residence and obtain a scent article, a pillowcase or a pair of shoes, and the bloodhound is instructed to smell that scent and then track that scent,” said Ridings. “The dog goes through the neighborhood or the playground and ignores all the other scents.”
Capt. Ben Worcester, director of field operations, said Stafford’s K–9 corps has six dogs working in the field, and will have seven when Ruby joins the team.
“That’s one [dog] on each patrol squad, which gives us 24-hour coverage, seven days a week,” said Worcester.
Worcester said patrol dogs are highly valuable, effective, and serve many functions in law enforcement, including targeted sweeps for narcotics or explosives.
“One of the functions that our dogs serve is the work that they do at our VRE stations, our public gatherings, our election sites, and any of these preplanned events,” said Worcester. “They are constantly working to do these sweeps to make sure that the public is safe.”
The dogs also keep deputies safe, going first into burglarized buildings or assisting in tense standoff situations.
“The K–9 is utilized to go in first to locate aggressors before the deputy goes in,” said Worchester.
But in Ruby’s case, the puppy is not being trained to apprehend criminals, but to specifically track and detect missing humans.
Stafford citizens have already played a role in welcoming Ruby to the community.
Just prior to the dog’s arrival, more than 800 people participated in a social media campaign launched by the Sheriff’s Office to find a suitable name for the spirited new puppy.
“We got it down to four names, held a vote and Ruby was the winner,” said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney. “The public has really received her well. They’ve been super supportive.”
The American Bloodhound Club calls the breed “extremely affectionate, neither quarrelsome with companions nor with other dogs. His nature is somewhat shy, and equally sensitive to kindness or correction by his master.”
“They’re just born to track,” said Ridings. “They just want to follow their nose wherever it leads them.”
