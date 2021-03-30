WATCH NOW: Stafford deputies add bloodhound puppy to K–9 corps

Ridings said it’s important for a young puppy to spend its first months close to humans.

“She learns that people are great, and she loves people,” said Ridings. “In turn, she’s going to put the effort in when she’s trying to find someone.”

During training, Ridings said Ruby is generously rewarded when she locates a hiding trainer.

“They interact with her; it’s kind of a big party at the end of the training trail,” said Ridings. “You want her to have that perception that people are just awesome and that’s her drive to make her want to find someone when you tell her to.”

Another part of Ruby’s daily training requires her to discover the many different environments she will encounter once she is officially on the job.

“Bringing her into buildings, going up stairwells, across shiny floors, walking through the woods, hearing loud noises and meeting people, these are all things that you want to introduce to her as young as possible, so she learns that everything is safe, everyone is friendly to her,” said Ridings.

Ridings said all of that training will eventually place Ruby in her primarily role of search and rescue and recovery operations. Bloodhounds have the ability to track a specific human scent.