WATCH NOW: Stafford deputies bring Valentine's Day greetings to seniors

Although most schools in the Fredericksburg area were closed due to snow, and many area governments had a two-hour delay, Stafford County deputies arrived early to spread Valentine’s Day cheer.
About 25 patrol cars arrived at Stafford’s Harmony at Falls Run senior living community at high noon Friday with blue lights blazing to deliver boxes of chocolate, Valentine’s Day cards and other gifts to the 150 senior residents who live there.
“It means a lot for them to come out here and show their support,” said Esther Sodergren, life enrichment director of the community. “Sometimes, I think they have felt isolated from the outside world and this gives them the opportunity that other people do care and they’re not forgotten.”
Deputy John Harrod said Friday’s event was an opportunity to express care, love and support for the senior community in Stafford.
“That one flower or that one card might brighten someone’s day,” said Harrod. “As long as we’ve touched one person, we’ve done our job.”
The police cruisers circled the grounds in slow procession before stopping at the entrance to the facility, where Sheriff David Decatur and a group of deputies entered the building to deliver Valentine’s Day gifts and well-wishes to the residents.
“Little things like this are special—extra special—and above and beyond. It really means a lot to the people here, including me,” said resident Chuck Loop, 82, a retired marketing and public relations executive, who’s been a resident since November 2017. “This makes Valentine’s Day special for everyone here.”
Sgt. Carol Burgess of the Crime Prevention and Community Engagement Unit coordinated Friday’s event with Sodergren.
“We want to show our love for our seniors, they do so much for us,” said Burgess. “Especially during a time like this. It’s Valentine’s Day, and they’re here alone, many have lost a loved one.”
But Decatur said those thoughts extend beyond Valentine’s Day.
“Our seniors are important to us, their families and the community,” said Decatur. “Many of them feel isolated and they’re not able to have the normalcy of their everyday lives. Today is just one way of letting them know how important they are to us.”
Deputy Brigit Abramaitys said it was important to take a break from her duties on Friday to participate in the gift-giving event.
“They’ve been hit pretty hard by the pandemic and they haven’t been able to have visitors on a regular basis, so it’s worth it to come out and see the excitement on everyone’s face,” said Abramaitys.
Sodergren said during the last 12 months, residents at the community have faced the rigors of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday, each resident received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Sodergren said during the past year, her job has been more challenging than ever before, because the residents are simply looking for someone to talk to.
“I’ve become more than just an activities director, I’ve become a counselor for these folks, a social worker in a sense,” said Sodergren. “People are just looking for someone to talk to, and looking for someone to show them they love them.”
Loop said the last year has undoubtedly been difficult and challenging for all the residents, and Friday’s visit by county deputies means a lot to each of them.
“Everyone shares a kind of commonality and this brightens a lot of spirits,” said Loop. “Right now, a lot of people are going through a lot of phases in their lives.”
Sodergren said one of the hardest obstacles to overcome during the pandemic has been residents enduring extended periods of time where visitors were not allowed to enter the facility.
“That’s been particularly hard, not being able to see their families regularly,” said Sodergren. “It’s been very challenging for our seniors.”
Loop said the staff of the facility has been extremely creative in developing unique and imaginative group activities to help improve the situation for every resident.
“It’s been tough, really tough,” said Loop. “It’s been hard on the staff, but they’ve done the best they could to get us through this, and they’ve succeeded.”
As the pandemic begins to slowly fade, the doors to the facility are slowly reopening. Sodergren said independent living residents are now permitted to have visitors during set hours, but assisted living and memory care residents remain isolated.
One of the residents who was thankful for Friday’s visit by Stafford deputies said the true meaning of Valentine’s Day goes beyond flowers and chocolate.
“Valentine’s Day means love to me, and it’s the love that we give, not only to our husbands and to our children, but to our community, our surroundings, wherever we are,” said 82-year-old JoLane Crouch, a retired registered nurse.
Other senior living facilities in the region also celebrated Valentine’s Day.
Moore’s Balloon Décor of Spotsylvania County created an adopt-a-grandparent campaign to deliver “Smiling Balloon Buddies” on Valentine’s Day to elderly residents at Carriage Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center and Cardinal Village in Spotsylvania, and Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stafford.
“It’s important that we support our seniors at a time of COVID which involves death, isolation and depression,” said Stacy Moore, owner of Moore’s Balloon Décor. “These balloons come with joy, love and a smile on their face.”
