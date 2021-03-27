WATCH NOW: Stafford diversity panel opposes renaming portions of U.S. 1 for state trooper

Members of Stafford County’s Diversity Advisory Coalition are unanimously opposed to Supervisor Crystal Vanuch’s plan to rename portions of Jefferson Davis Highway after Virginia State Police trooper Jessica Cheney, who was killed in the line of duty in 1998.
“It’s not what we want,” said coalition member Milton Bratton. “We would prefer to use one of the alternates of Emancipation or Richmond Highway instead.”
The county’s Diversity Advisory Coalition was formed following protests sparked last May by George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Following that incident, the idea to form grassroots multicultural coalitions to allow citizens to have a voice in local matters sprang up across the country, including in Stafford.
Stafford’s coalition was designed to advise county supervisors on policies and activities that help foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. In January, county supervisors selected seven area residents to serve on the coalition.
During a coalition meeting Monday, Chairman Sherif Shehata told coalition members he was contacted by several community members after Vanuch proposed the renaming during last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
“The outcome may be a matter of concern for our minority community here in Stafford,” said Shehata. “The subject is currently being discussed by the Board of Supervisors. However, they have not asked for our recommendation on this topic.”
Coalition members voted 7–0 to send a letter to supervisors voicing their objection to the idea of renaming the road. Supervisors are expected to discuss renaming the roadway after Cheney at their April 6 meeting.
Vice Chairman Larry Carmon said the letter will ask supervisors to consider Emancipation Highway or Richmond Highway as names for the roadway over Cheney’s, who was killed while assisting at an accident scene Jan. 17, 1998. The fallen trooper has an overpass named for her at Garrisonville Road and Interstate 95.
“Not that I’m against Miss Cheney, because I am a member of law enforcement as well. She also has a bridge named after her right there,” said Carmon, who has worked in military policing, private security and as a Stafford deputy. “I’m not against her being named, but I’m against it because she already has a bridge.”
Leonard Lacey, a 33-year veteran with the Virginia State Police who serves on the council, also said he heard from community residents concerned with the bad timing in renaming the road.
“In light of where we are, the climate of our country and the things that are going on, we know all the name changes that are taking place across the world, it started at the hands of a police officer,” said Lacey. “And now, to come and want to suggest that in the climate that we are, seems to me it’s just to agitate the community.”
Members of the coalition also seemed dismayed supervisors failed to reach out to them with the idea before their hearing.
“We have been formed to give some kind of suggestions, and that has not been done,” said Lacey. “It’s like we’re here, but of no use.”
But coalition members weren’t the only ones not informed of Vanuch’s plan.
Vanuch caught several supervisors off guard earlier this month when she suggested renaming the highway for Cheney. Her announcement came after supervisors voted unanimously to rename the roadway Richmond Highway on Dec. 15.
“I had no clue that this [road renaming] was even something that was being discussed,” Supervisor Tinesha Allen said at the meeting. “The fact that a name was determined, that is not something that [Vanuch] is allowed to do, in my opinion.”
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said he understands renaming the roadway for a police officer in a post-George Floyd climate might cause a controversy.
“I don’t think this is going to help our effort to unite our community,” said Dudenhefer. “I think it’s going to do the opposite. I just don’t think this is the proper time and place and climate to do something like this.”
Dudenhefer also said the renaming process should involve the entire community.
“The public has not had an opportunity to weigh in on this,” said Dudenhefer. “This is being rushed through and I object to that.”
On Thursday morning, Black businessman Vernon Green questioned the progress county supervisors have made since Floyd’s death and the “abuse of power” and “back-door dealing” in county affairs. He said county supervisors’ performance will be measured on Election Day.
Green, who led several peaceful demonstrations in Stafford County last summer, was the first county resident to challenge county supervisors to create a diversity coalition.
“The burden of leadership is heavy, and those that seek power for personal gain are not worthy of having it. Those that accept it for the betterment of all people understand the weight and responsibility of that power,” wrote Green. “We will remove those that don’t deserve it and replace them with those who want to make Stafford a better place, a better community.”
