WATCH NOW: Stafford investigating shooting at apartment complex

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred about 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the England Run apartment complex.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the shooting occurred on Heron Drive and deputies found the victim at the 7-Eleven on Commerce Parkway with life-threatening gunshot wounds. A heavy police presence was in the area as police interviewed witnesses and searched for a suspect.
No further information was immediately available.
Keith Epps: 540.374-5404
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
