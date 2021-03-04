 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Stafford investigating shooting at apartment complex
Stafford County Sheriff's deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred about 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the England Run apartment complex.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the shooting occurred on Heron Drive and deputies found the victim at the 7-Eleven on Commerce Parkway with life-threatening gunshot wounds. A heavy police presence was in the area as police interviewed witnesses and searched for a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

​Keith Epps: 540.374-5404 

