WATCH NOW: Stafford preschool teacher offers virtual curriculum free to parents

“It just took off,” she said.

Shields opened Creative Kids Preschool in 2008. She had homeschooled three of her four children and discovered her passion for working with little kids when she had a job as a paraprofessional at the kindergarten her youngest child attended.

“They are just awesome,” Shields said of the 3–5 age group. “They are becoming independent, yet they still love to be with you and they love to learn.”

Her husband, Mike, suggested she open her own preschool, and the couple went door to door handing out flyers and recruiting families.

Shields had five students in her first class, which she held in the afternoons after working at Conway Elementary School in the mornings.

By the next year, she had two full classes, one for 3- and 4-year-olds and one for 4- and 5-year-olds and had quit her job to run the preschool full time.

“After the first year, it’s been all word-of-mouth,” Shields said.

Then in March 2020, her kids left for spring break and never returned.

“It was shocking,” Shields said. “I never got to say goodbye. I thought, what am I going to do?”