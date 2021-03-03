WATCH NOW: Stafford supervisors downzone agricultural land to one home per 6 acres

Stafford supervisors voted 4–3 on Tuesday to downzone nearly 90,000 acres of agricultural land in the county from one home per 3 acres to one home per 6 acres.
Downzoning has been on the supervisors’ radar for years and four months ago, Supervisor Gary Snellings hinted at a compromise.
“I think we can work something out that will be satisfactory to everyone without providing 10-acre lots,” said Snellings.
Supervisors Tinesha Allen, Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton each voted against the measure, which was introduced Tuesday night by Supervisor Meg Bohmke.
“I want you to know that I don’t take this vote lightly,” said Bohmke. “But the county cannot sustain the infrastructure cost in the rural areas, and the citizens in the urban services area are going to pay for all these costs.”
Downzoning rezones land to a less dense development use, and the practice is typically done in an attempt to limit sprawl. Supervisors hope the downzoning will lead to fewer new homes being built in the rural areas of the county. They hope to focus residential growth to areas where water, sewer and electrical services already exist.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said he would have preferred the original goal of one home per 10 acres, but on Tuesday said the one home per 6 acres was a good way to begin to take control of growth in the county.
“I don’t think it’s going to be as effective as one in 10, but we’ll see what happens over the next several years,” said Dudenhefer.
Dudenhefer told supervisors if most homeowners in the county knew all the benefits of downzoning, they would overwhelmingly support the measure.
“I could go door to door,” Dudenhefer said, “and with an honest explanation of what we’re trying to do, nine out of 10—probably more than that—would agree with the action that I want to take tonight.”
During Tuesday’s public hearing, only three residents spoke in favor of downzoning, while about 20 opposed it.
“This downzoning action simply robs the agricultural land-owning families and shifts that wealth into the hands of the county in the form of higher tax revenue and into the hands of the property owners in the urban services area in the form of higher market values,” said Clay Murray of Stafford. “This is simply unfair.”
Snellings, who owns 24 acres of agricultural property in Hartwood, said he understands property owners’ concerns, and shares many of them.
“This is going to affect me, and for us to get up here and say property values won’t be affected, that just doesn’t make common sense,” said Snellings. “And I’m going to take the hit because I think this is the right thing to do.”
Coen said downzoning will not put growth in the county’s targeted growth area. The county’s comprehensive plan, which is up for review by supervisors this year, calls for targeting about 50 percent of the county’s growth into that area and Coen said that goal is far from being met.
“Zero in this plan actually puts growth into the TGA,” said Coen. “Fifty percent of our growth is supposed to be in the TGA. Nothing before us will do that.”
One of the recurring fears echoed throughout the public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote was an increase in taxes and a decrease in land values as a result of downzoning.
In October, Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky produced a social media video that examined Prince William and Spotsylvania counties, which went through similar downzoning’s about a decade ago. Mayausky said in both those counties, 3-acre lots are selling for about 70 percent of what 10-acre lots are selling for today.
Mayausky said downzoning would ultimately impact all taxpayers in the county, and said if agricultural properties are devalued, the county’s tax base will drop, leaving supervisors with limited options.
“What we’re going to have to do is just hold back and watch sales, and then when we finish up this next reassessment, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, we’ll reflect the market conditions in the [agricultural] property at that time,” said Mayausky.
Also on Tuesday, supervisors approved Bohmke’s request to allow the five outstanding 2017 Purchase of Development Rights program applications in the pipeline to continue through the process. The PDR program enables county government to buy conservation easements voluntarily offered by property owners as a way to limit residential development.
