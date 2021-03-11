WATCH NOW: Stafford supervisors review school budget for new fiscal year

Stafford supervisors heard highlights and reviewed the county’s school budget for fiscal year 2022 during a work session this week at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus with School Board members and Superintendent Scott Kizner.
Kizner’s proposed operating budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1 totals $343 million. The budget requests $140 million from the county, an increase of about $12 million from the current fiscal year.
The new school budget focuses on four areas, including staff and student growth, a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise to incentivize competitiveness, and investments in school infrastructure to meet the growing student population.
One of those infrastructure projects includes High School No. 6, which is expected to house 2,150 students by fall 2025. The new school, which will be built on land that has not been officially identified, is expected to cost about $141 million.
Also on tap is a new elementary school in August 2026, as well as renovations to Drew Middle School, additional capacity for early childhood special education students and a renovation to North Stafford High School’s fine arts wing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Tinesha Allen asked School Board members if there is a targeted number of mental health professionals in the new budget to help meet the challenges faced by students returning to school after a long absence during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have one psychologist; we’re adding eight counselors,” said School Board member Elizabeth Warner. “We’re adding 6.6 social workers because we feel that that may benefit students on more of a whole-family, whole-child level, to help with the social and emotional health.”
“Is that sufficient staff?” asked Allen.
Kizner said principals from each of his schools wanted more than what was proposed in the new budget.
“I will tell you, that was the No. 1 request from the buildings was to get support for kids for emotional and mental health reasons,” said Kizner. “So, I would say it’s better than we are now, but if my principals were here, they would say they would actually prefer to have even more additional support.”
In total, the school’s new operating budget would pay for 54 new positions and a minimum 5 percent raise for teachers, at a cost of $10 million. It also proposes a similar raise for service staff, at a cost of about $4 million.
Among the proposed new positions are 18 teachers, eight counselors, six paraprofessionals, two social workers, one psychologist and seven administrative support positions.
Kizner’s budget also anticipates $161.8 million in funding from the state, which includes no-loss funding for enrollment decreases, and anticipates spending $2 million on capital improvement projects.
Allen asked Chris Fulmer, assistant superintendent of finance and administration for the school system, if the nutrition plan for needy families will continue in the next budget cycle.
“It’s a federal program. ... The waiver was extended to provide the free meals to all students through June 30,” said Fulmer, who anticipates the federal government will extend the program beyond that date. Fulmer said he has a back-up plan if the funds run out.
“We would have to obviously pursue another approach to that,” he said. “Once that waiver deadline is reached on June 30, we’d have to consider another approach.”
The Stafford School Board’s budget has a per-pupil expenditure of $11,509. Currently, Stafford’s per-pupil expenditure is 11 percent below the state median of $11,517 and 15.7 percent below the state average of $12,163.
Spotsylvania’s per-pupil expenditure in 2021 was $12,066; Prince William County’s was $11,913; and Fredericksburg’s was $13,775.
The final public hearing on the school’s fiscal 2022 budget is scheduled for April 27.
