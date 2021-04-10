 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Tulip Drop 2.0 comes to Fredericksburg
WATCH NOW: Tulip Drop 2.0 comes to Fredericksburg

Bloomia, a King George County business and the largest supplier of tulips on the East Coast, has once again brought some sunshine and colorful blooms to Fredericksburg.

After orders for tulips were canceled amid the pandemic last year, the company decided to give them away in downtown Fredericksburg. The event was so successful, the company decided to conduct a similar event this year, except this time, proceeds from the sale of fresh flowers would help Gwyneth’s Gift, a local nonprofit devoted to raising awareness of the need for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.

This year’s effort—called Tulip Drop 2.0—was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg. 

