WATCH NOW: VDOT prepping for more winter weather

Fresh off a string of recent winter storms, the Fredericksburg area is facing the possibility of more ice and snow through early next week.
The National Weather Service forecast called for a chance of rain and light snow overnight Wednesday with a low around 34 degrees. No snow accumulation was expected.
A light mix of rain and snow started falling in western Spotsylvania Wednesday afternoon.
The Virginia Department of Transportation were treating Interstate 95, primary roads and some secondary roads in the area during the day Wednesday, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
She added that VDOT is preparing for more winter weather, and “have staff, materials and equipment prepared to respond to any hazardous road conditions during several consecutive days of winter weather, starting tonight through Friday.”
Hannon added that “crews will work around the clock to apply sand and salt to limit icing and improve traction. Once two inches of snow have accumulated on the road, crews will begin to plow snow and slush from travel lanes.”
A winter weather advisory was issued for the Fredericksburg area Wednesday night, along with the Washington metro area. A winter storm watch has been issued for King George and Spotsylvania counties Thursday and Friday.
There is a chance of mostly rain falling into Thursday until 10 a.m. The precipitation could turn into a mix of rain and snow then just snow overnight Thursday, with a low of 29 degrees. The snow could total one to three inches.
There is a 30 percent chance snow could continue falling Friday until 1 p.m., with a high near 33 degrees. The low Friday night is expected to be 28 degrees.
Throughout Saturday, there is a 60 percent chance of multiple combinations of wintry mixes—snow and freezing rain until early afternoon, then rain before a possible mix of rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet.
Mostly freezing rain is forecast for Saturday night, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 41 degrees.
But the winter weather could return Monday night, with snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, according to the weather service. The low that night is expected to be 24 degrees. The precipitation could keep falling into Tuesday, with rain, snow and possibly freezing rain.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436