WATCH NOW: Virtual meeting set for Fredericksburg-area road project updates

A virtual update on Interstate 95 work is set for Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will host the online “open house” at 7 p.m. The meeting will be recorded so it can be watched later.

VDOT staff will give a brief presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The updates will include details on a new traffic pattern set for U.S. 17 near the interchange in Stafford County and a traffic shift on southbound I–95. The changes are part of the Rappahannock River Crossing project.

On U.S. 17, temporary stop-light signals will be activated Monday. There will be lane closures while crews activate the light, which will start in a flashing mode.

The signal will be used to manage I–95 exiting traffic after two of the loop ramps are closed, something that will allow crews to demolish and rebuild the southbound I–95 overpass.

On the morning of Oct. 8, southbound I–95 traffic will use one off-ramp. Traffic looking to head north on U.S. 17 will merge with those lanes while traffic heading south toward U.S. 1 will use the temporary signal to turn left.