WATCH NOW: Virtual meeting set for Fredericksburg-area road project updates

A virtual update on Interstate 95 work is set for Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will host the online “open house” at 7 p.m. The meeting will be recorded so it can be watched later.
VDOT staff will give a brief presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The updates will include details on a new traffic pattern set for U.S. 17 near the interchange in Stafford County and a traffic shift on southbound I–95. The changes are part of the Rappahannock River Crossing project.
On U.S. 17, temporary stop-light signals will be activated Monday. There will be lane closures while crews activate the light, which will start in a flashing mode.
The signal will be used to manage I–95 exiting traffic after two of the loop ramps are closed, something that will allow crews to demolish and rebuild the southbound I–95 overpass.
On the morning of Oct. 8, southbound I–95 traffic will use one off-ramp. Traffic looking to head north on U.S. 17 will merge with those lanes while traffic heading south toward U.S. 1 will use the temporary signal to turn left.
Northbound U.S. 17 traffic will turn left at the temporary signal to get on the southbound ramp to the interstate.
The I–95 work will involve 19 hours of milling, paving and lane striping to shift southbound traffic onto a new overpass at U.S. 17 in Stafford.
VDOT is alerting drivers to avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Oct. 13 through 2 p.m. Oct. 14 because of lane closures needed for the work. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.
When the work is finished, traffic will be shifted onto the overpass in the median of I–95. That overpass will eventually serve the through lanes on the Rappahannock River crossing lanes.
The crossing project will add three lanes in each direction between U.S. 17 and State Route 3. The work includes new bridges between the current I–95 spans over the Rappahannock River.
The southbound crossing project is scheduled for completion in May 2022. The northbound crossing project is slated to be finished in early 2024.
To view the virtual meeting, visit virginiadot.org/projects/fredericksburg/i-95_southbound_rappahannock_river_crossing.asp. The website also offers maps and videos showing temporary traffic patterns.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
