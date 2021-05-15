WATCH NOW: When COVID held her ransom, writer worked to get her life back

“I had writer friends who were long-hauling, friends who believed they had it, but could not prove it because either they couldn’t get tested or tested negative, and we were still sicker than 40 dogs,” she said. “We only had each other.”

GETTING HER LIFE BACK

Ransom has published 165 books for children and young adults, including series such as the “Boxcar Children,” “Time Spies” and “Sunfire.” She approached her comeback from the illness the way a reader would take on a new novel: She started at the beginning.

At the top of her list was addressing the dizziness and slow movement—the way she’d be standing in the kitchen and then fall over on the counter. She ordered hiking shoes and trekking poles, and started walking around her neighborhood when the weather was warm enough in January.

The slightest incline was a challenge, but the poles kept her from toppling, and she put one foot in front of the other.

To combat the shaky fingers and hand tremors, Ransom bought 25-piece children’s puzzles and doggedly fit the chunks together. She did them over and over until her dexterity started to improve, then graduated to puzzles with 50 pieces, then 100.