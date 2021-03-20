WATCH NOW: With extra time in pandemic, amateur naturalist finds and IDs multitude of mushrooms

For 20 years, city resident Marilynn Mendell has enjoyed running on a trail off Lee Drive, where she would examine the flora and fauna on treks with her dog.
After years of identifying trees, birds and other creatures, she recently began noticing an eye-popping variety of mushrooms she saw while scanning the ground for roots that might trip her up.
When COVID-19 hit last year and Mendell found herself outdoors more often as a balm to the pandemic, she got more serious about the fungi she was spotting.
“On top of being out there more, I think 2020 was also a bumper year for mushrooms,” said Mendell, 73. “I’ve been taking pictures of them for years, and finally decided last year to learn more about them.”
She said she spent her childhood years “out in the mud, a tomboy in cowboy boots and a Roy Rogers hat,” so cataloging fungi was right in her wheelhouse. She ended up putting together a book that includes more than 250 identified species, complete with a cover graced by her photos.
Mendell’s exploration was tailor made for a “Bright Side” column, where I feature the unique hobbies, skills and activities readers turned to for recreation and sanity during the pandemic.
Mendell says she’s no expert, instead labeling herself as a decidedly amateur and self-taught naturalist and mycologist. Her book isn’t getting published and distributed.
“I created this book to use as a memory for the year,” said Mendell. “I had a hardbound copy made, as well as some soft ones to use as field guides this year for myself, with extra pages where I can take notes and hopefully identify the mushrooms I didn’t know for sure last year.
“And I’m going to eventually see about trying a few of these to eat, though that will happen very carefully and with advice from others more knowledgeable than me. I don’t think this is something you learn or try all at once.”
With advice, feedback and assistance through the app iNaturalist and from experts she’s sought out, Mendell said she has learned that correctly identifying mushrooms involves more than taking a photo from one vantage point.
“I found out that when you’re studying a fungus, you need to have an image of the top side and the underside,” she said. “And in many cases, you need to cut or bruise it, to see what color they turn if you pinch or smudge them. You also need to know whether the mushroom you’re identifying is hollow-tubed, or whether the gills are formed in specific ways.”
And there are more scientific approaches to identifying mushrooms. For instance, you can put a mushroom cap on a piece of paper to make a spore outline.
“Colors of the spore can tell you whether they are edible or poisonous,” she said, “though sometimes you need to do DNA samples, as there are over 1,000 species.”
Mendell said she’s gotten help and guidance from people all over, thanks to the app, with one woman in England pointing out a technique called guttation. It’s a botanical process by which plants excrete excess water through drops from their leaves. For some mushrooms, it’s so common that it’s an important means of identification.
Mendell said the fungi she’s noticed on the trails in the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park were everywhere, and at times very large.
“Some were the size of basketballs,” she said, noting that a variety she’s spotted called black trumpet mushrooms “are easily identified, and I’ll probably eat them at some point. Another species I’ve found, lion’s mane, are fairly rare. I’ve found chicken of the woods and hen of the woods, as well.”
She also travels to George Washington’s Birthplace and other national and state parks in search of mushroom diversity. She’s gotten positive feedback from posting photos of the mushrooms she found on iNaturalist.
“People started saying to me, ‘How did you find so many unusual ones, like the bird’s nest mushrooms?’ My theory, just my idea mind you, is that the battlefield sites had soldiers tramping all over the East Coast before coming there,” Mendell said. “They had to have spores on them!”
While she’s found most of the 250 mushrooms in her book on the park trails, she’s found others in friends’ front yards or at spots she’s visited in travels to see family members, including her three sons and their families.
“One of the cool things I’ve seen are the things that eat mushrooms,” she said. “I’ve learned about millipedes, fabulous box turtles, slugs and all sorts of insects.”
While exploring—Mendell said she seldom gets lost or turned around, having trained herself to read nature’s markers—she’s also come across Luna moths 5 inches across. She said those with sharp eyes can sometimes find lady slipper and crane fly orchids.
“A walk in the woods can truly be an amazing adventure,” she said.
