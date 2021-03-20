WATCH NOW: With extra time in pandemic, amateur naturalist finds and IDs multitude of mushrooms

“I created this book to use as a memory for the year,” said Mendell. “I had a hardbound copy made, as well as some soft ones to use as field guides this year for myself, with extra pages where I can take notes and hopefully identify the mushrooms I didn’t know for sure last year.

“And I’m going to eventually see about trying a few of these to eat, though that will happen very carefully and with advice from others more knowledgeable than me. I don’t think this is something you learn or try all at once.”

With advice, feedback and assistance through the app iNaturalist and from experts she’s sought out, Mendell said she has learned that correctly identifying mushrooms involves more than taking a photo from one vantage point.

“I found out that when you’re studying a fungus, you need to have an image of the top side and the underside,” she said. “And in many cases, you need to cut or bruise it, to see what color they turn if you pinch or smudge them. You also need to know whether the mushroom you’re identifying is hollow-tubed, or whether the gills are formed in specific ways.”

And there are more scientific approaches to identifying mushrooms. For instance, you can put a mushroom cap on a piece of paper to make a spore outline.