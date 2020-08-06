WATCH NOW: Young eagles rescued at Stafford home near Aquia Creek come full circle for release

Wildlife Center doctors said they examined the young pair of eagles when they arrived at the center May 20, finding both “bright, alert, responsive and feisty.” No injuries were found on examination or radiographs, though a blood lead test did reveal that one of the eagles had “sub-clinical levels of lead in its system.”

Center veterinarians said “since no level of lead is safe, the bird began a course of oral chelation therapy.” The young eagles were eventually put into flight pens so they could watch an adult bald eagle fly and be introduced to other young eaglets housed there.

McCall, who brought his children Hailie and Michael to see the release, said the pair of eagles were the 18th and 19th he’s rescued in the wild. He’s been dubbed by some within the Stafford Sheriff’s Office as “the eagle whisperer.”

“It’s mainly been in spots around Stafford like Aquia Harbour, Widewater and Belle Plains,” he said. “People will be bike riding or walking down a trail and see downed eagles and give us a call. We’ve also heard from a fisherman who spotted one.”

The animal control sergeant said most of the eagles rescued have been injured or are sick in some way, and noted that this eagle release marked only the second one he’s been able to attend of eagles he found that were later released.