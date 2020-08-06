WATCH NOW: Young eagles rescued at Stafford home near Aquia Creek come full circle for release

One afternoon in late May, Frank and Tanny Franco were enjoying the panoramic view from the deck of their house atop a steep hill above Aquia Creek and Government Island.
The Stafford County residents said they soon spotted what seemed to be a black bird in their side yard under some tall trees.
“I went over to look and it was a big bird, which looked to be an eagle,” said Franco. “It wasn’t moving much, but as I got close, it ran a short distance, but didn’t seem to be able to fly.”
The couple realized another young eagle was visiting their yard. It was on the steps at the front of their house.
“We called to report finding the young eagles and [Animal Control Sgt. Anthony McCall] came right out to get them,” said Franco. “Apparently, both of these birds fell out of their nest and weren’t able to fly, as they were both fledgling eagles.”
Thursday morning, the Francos were excited to welcome back those eagles after treatment and rehabilitation at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. The birds would be released in a sylvan creek-side spot that seems perfectly designed for eagles to live, hunt and thrive.
Ed Clark, president and founder of the Wildlife Center, brought the eagles—both female, he believes—to the Franco home off Hope Road for one of the things he loves most about his job: releasing healthy eagles back into the wild.
Also present—saying he was excited to “come full circle from capture to releasing them back into the wild”—was McCall, who gave Clark some assistance getting the “feisty” birds out of their travel crates and into the heavily gloved hands of Clark.
There weren’t many people on hand, as the pandemic has shifted these spectacles from public to private affairs.
But that didn't diminish the drama of the moment when Clark loosened his grip on the birds’ feet and the majestic animals went airborne, propelled by the big, powerful wings that make quick work of gaining altitude.
Instead of heading off into the open hillside between the Franco’s home and Aquia Creek below, both of the eagles—probably born in late April—headed back around the home. One flew to the right side, and the other flew to the left. Both were last seen flying into the dense woods between the house and the road.
Clark raised his arms in a salute of success after the second release. At that moment, both of the juvenile eagles were back in the wild and responsible for themselves again.
In a short briefing that preceded the release, Clark said the top priority for the center—the largest teaching wildlife hospital in the world—is to treat and, if possible, release back into the wild each “patient” it receives.
“But we’re also committed to using every single patient that comes through as a window on the environment,” he said, “looking to see why each animal or bird or what have you comes to us in the first place."
He said, sometimes, that reason may be as simple as a pair of young eagles who can’t yet fly falling or getting blown out of their nest.
But as veterinarians at the Wildlife Center found in one of the birds, sometimes the reasons are more insidious. Bald Eagles can suffer from lead poisoning, something that kills just under 67 percent of all eagles who are brought to the Wildlife Center for treatment.
Clark said it’s happening more and more frequently, with eagles eating the remains of animals killed by hunters using lead bullets and shot. It’s easily prevented by using ammunition made with metals other than lead.
Wildlife biologists have noted that as eagle populations have soared after pesticides like DDT were banned, many birds have moved away from rivers and the fish diets they provide just to establish their own territories.
Clark said in those spaces, “The eagles can’t fish, so they scavenge,” often finding the “gut pile” of remains that hunters leave behind after cleaning their kills. It’s estimated that a third of a bullet remains in the animals shot by hunters, leaving a deadly source of lead toxicity for eagles that eat those remains.
Wildlife Center doctors said they examined the young pair of eagles when they arrived at the center May 20, finding both “bright, alert, responsive and feisty.” No injuries were found on examination or radiographs, though a blood lead test did reveal that one of the eagles had “sub-clinical levels of lead in its system.”
Center veterinarians said “since no level of lead is safe, the bird began a course of oral chelation therapy.” The young eagles were eventually put into flight pens so they could watch an adult bald eagle fly and be introduced to other young eaglets housed there.
McCall, who brought his children Hailie and Michael to see the release, said the pair of eagles were the 18th and 19th he’s rescued in the wild. He’s been dubbed by some within the Stafford Sheriff’s Office as “the eagle whisperer.”
“It’s mainly been in spots around Stafford like Aquia Harbour, Widewater and Belle Plains,” he said. “People will be bike riding or walking down a trail and see downed eagles and give us a call. We’ve also heard from a fisherman who spotted one.”
The animal control sergeant said most of the eagles rescued have been injured or are sick in some way, and noted that this eagle release marked only the second one he’s been able to attend of eagles he found that were later released.
The Francos said they felt privileged to both find the eagles and have them be released back into the wild on their property. Frank believes the eagles were probably blown out of their nest by high winds from a storm that happened the day before they were found on the ground.
He and McCall looked for signs of a downed nest, but said that once an eagle nest falls and hits the ground, it no longer looks much like a nest.
Clark said the center had expected its patient count to be down amid the pandemic, but has been surprised to find a 20 percent increase in animals coming in for treatment.
“We think that may be attributed to the fact that so many more people are home to find every animal on their property that is either injured or perceived that way,” he said.
For more information, go online to wildlifecenter.org.
