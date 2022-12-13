Water samples show no contamination in Monroe Creek

An environmental company recently tested samples from a Colonial Beach creek that is littered with remnants from an old dumpsite and found no evidence of water contamination.

Representatives from Resource International Ltd. of Ashland looked for metals and volatile organic compounds typically found in unlined landfills at Monroe Creek. The small tributary feeds into the bigger Monroe Bay and eventually the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

Broken bottles, pieces of rusting metal and even old carcasses of vehicles and appliances, dropped there years ago when the area was a dumpsite, are in the water and along the shoreline of Monroe Creek.

Resource officials told the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors on Monday night that four water samples from the creek fell within acceptable standards for drinking water and groundwater protection.

“There’s no obvious exceedance or gross environmental impact with respect to the situation that’s occurred,” Mike Fiore, president of Resource, told the board.

However, that doesn’t mean the case is closed on the complaint, filed by resident James Hall. He lives along the creek, noticed the trash while kayaking and started his own inquiry. His efforts were featured in a Free Lance–Star story last month.

The trash came from an old landfill, operated by the Town of Colonial Beach, not far from the creek and the site of James Monroe’s birthplace. The town owns the 27-acre property, which is near the Moose Lodge.

Because the landfill site was not closed according to state regulations, the matter is being looked into by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Fiore said.

“It’s now in the hands of DEQ and regulations in terms of how they will handle this kind of situation,” Fiore said. “That will be between DEQ and the town. Cleanup will be substantial in terms of how it’s done, in terms of its impact on the site, perhaps in terms of removing vegetation, doing land disturbance, that sort of thing.”

Jeremy Kazio, a DEQ inspector, visited Monroe Creek in late November with the Resource officials, Fiore said.

Hall said he’s been in touch with Kazio, who may be looking into the matter this week. Kazio did not respond to questions from The Free Lance–Star.

Fiore said he gathered other information about the town dumpsite during Monday’s board meeting. One person said the site was used as a dump as early as the 1920s, although Fiore said he couldn’t verify that.

In addition, a former Moose Lodge member said in the 1990s that the site was commonly used by “scavengers that would salvage materials that they found,” Fiore wrote in an email update to the Board of Supervisors.

When Hall led a reporter and photographer by kayak to the site of contamination, he pointed out dozens of glass bottles of various shapes and colors—brown, blue and white with wide mouths, jug handles or jagged edges. Some floated in the water, others were embedded in the banks.

“It’s an antique bottle collectors’ paradise, but a hazard,” Hall said at the time.

Robin Schick, mayor of Colonial Beach, is not only aware of the litter, she helped lead an effort to clean up that part of the creek. About a decade ago, Schick and another town residents created a Save the Bay campaign because of their concerns about water quality.

They recruited nearby Marines who worked all day to dislodge bottles and extract litter from the water and banks. The group “felt a little defeated,” Schick said, “because there was still so much more to do.”

Last month, Schick cited the importance of clean waterways and healthy fisheries and said town officials would work with other agencies on the mess at Monroe Creek.

“Of course, we’re happy to cooperate on anything,” she said.