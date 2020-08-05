King George County officials will close Wayside Park, the locality’s only public beach, while a new bridge over the Potomac River is being built. They cited concerns for the safety of visitors, who aren’t staying out of closed-off areas, and for neighbors, who are worried about increased trash, traffic and trespassing,
The King George Board of Supervisors made the decision last night after repeated complaints from neighbors on nearby Roseland Road as well as first-hand accounts from board members. Supervisor Chair Cathy Binder was returning to Virginia on Sunday when she drove over the Nice-Middleton Bridge. She saw large crowds, and lots of tents, on the shoreline. She returned to the park on Monday and saw people trying to swim over barriers that had been put up around dredging equipment.
Resident Roy Graham said allowing people to be at the park in the midst of construction was “a recipe for disaster.” His neighbor, Michael Green, said “people are increasingly encroaching” on private property next to the park, despite posted signs. County resident and former King George Sheriff’s Deputy Wayland Carter said park visitors have “no regard or respect for the park.” He said many of them are Maryland residents who leave lots of trash behind.
The Maryland Transportation Authority started construction this summer on the $463 million project to replace the Potomac River bridge with a span that doubles its capacity, puts barriers between east- and westbound lanes and allows tall ships to pass under its highest point. As work has begun on access needed on the Virginia side, portions of Wayside Park have been closed, including some parking spaces, part of the beach and a grassy area with picnic tables.
But measures designed to discourage people from getting too close to construction operations aren’t working, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
He described the situation as “the wild, wild west of Wayside Park.”
After the board voted to close the park during construction, he told the audience at King George High School on Tuesday that the county will do so as soon as it can procure a contractor to install fences and signs.
“I just ask that you all bear with us,” Young said. “We will be working to expedite this process as quickly as possible to get that facility closed and continue to ensure the public safety and welfare of our citizens.”
Note: There will be more information to come on other aspects of the new bridge's impact on Wayside Park and Roseland Road residents.
