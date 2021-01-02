'We are so tired': Fredericksburg-area health care workers share pandemic's toll

Hospital workers who have been on the front line for 10 months are tired and worn down.
It’s not just the physical schedule, which has worsened recently with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, but also the emotional toll from the ongoing loss of life around them.
They’re trying to keep smiling behind their face masks and shields, said Laura Dillon, a nurse at Stafford Hospital. They, too, long for a return to normalcy—and the day they can visit “elderly parents without them fearing being around us,” said Carmen Kiraly, a respiratory therapist at Mary Washington Hospital.
Dillon and Kiraly are among 10 hospital staff members who offered a glimpse into the life, and work, of those who have been closest to the sickest during the pandemic. The Free Lance–Star asked the three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area to select staff members to share their experiences and what they’d like the public to know.
Kiraly hit on a common theme.
“We are so tired,” she wrote. “Personally, my feet, knees, glutes, lower back, middle back and neck ache every day. Many of us average 50 to 60 hours a week, and we keep signing up for extra shifts because we feel a sense of duty. This is our calling: to take care of others.”
She’s among other respiratory therapists who typically work in the background, helping patients of all ages with breathing disorders. The pandemic placed them “in a spotlight that we have never been given before,” said Melandie “Mel” Brown, a director at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
“We were immediately thrown into the trenches of managing these critically ill patients,” she said, searching for proper medicines, ventilation methods and positions to preserve the lungs against a new virus. “We were in a race against time to save lives like never before. Unfortunately, and I am sure my fellow RTs would agree, we lost more lives than we can stand.”
June McBain, Brown’s co-worker at Spotsylvania and a clinical coordinator, described how difficult it is to care for a COVID-19 patient who doesn’t make it.
“The hardest part is fighting to save them for hours, sometimes days, and then their condition spirals down so quickly, there’s nothing more anyone can do,” she said. “Feeling defeated is an understatement, then add all the other emotions described, and deep sorrow is what we’re left with, sometimes for days.”
She’s seen nurses who “will not allow a patient to die alone,” and she’s held the phone of a patient who shared a few minutes of FaceTime with loved ones before being sedated and placed on a ventilator.
“Sometimes, those family members are praying out loud, others are sobbing, while others attempt to allay the patient’s fears,” McBain said. “It is painful to watch helplessly, offering the best words of comfort I can assemble in my mind until the patient is finally asleep.”
Dr. Rohit Goyal, the medical ICU director at Mary Washington Hospital, called patients “the real heroes” as they faced COVID-19 without their loved ones with them in the hospital room. Even after death, family members weren’t allowed to see the body.
“That is what makes COVID so much more different than other diseases,” Goyal said. “During the critical sick period and in death, patients would not have family present causing high emotions in our ICU.”
SHARING THE BURDEN
While health care workers have always dealt with illness and death, the “fear, anxiety, stress and overwhelming tasks” associated with the pandemic are beyond what’s considered normal for any health care practitioner, said Laura Divelbiss, a respiratory therapist at Mary Washington.
“You take all these emotions home with you,” she said. “We never really get to turn it off. None of this could be handled if we did not shoulder this burden together.”
Nicki Burgess, a nurse at Mary Washington, said she’s learned how to make the best of challenging situations, including coming up with creative ways to conserve supplies and keep families connected when visitors haven’t been allowed around the highly contagious patients.
“This experience has changed me by showing me what my team of fellow nurses can conquer and overcome, to appreciate family and friends with the time that we have together,” Burgess said.
Joseph “Joe” Jennings is a paramedic in the emergency room at Spotsylvania, but he’s helped in other areas of the hospital this year.
“I’ve had to be very introspective in how I help patients and manage their care because there may not always be that extra set of hands,” he said.
Jennings said he and his wife, who’s also a paramedic, “have had to lean on each other a great deal this year.”
Goyal, who daughter was 3 months and son, age 2, when the pandemic began, made the decision to live separately from his family for two months.
“During a stressful period of my life, seeing my kids would help relieve this stress normally, but us being apart made it even more difficult,” he said. “My wife was managing two kids and still working from home.”
One of the greatest fears of health care workers is taking the virus home to loved ones. Divelbiss wasn’t able to see any family members during Christmas—or for the last several months—because she was recovering from COVID-19 herself and just recently returned to work.
“You keep telling yourself that there is a purpose for the sacrifices now and it will get better,” she said.
Dillon, the Stafford nurse, had a baby in February. The experience of new life, coupled with the death around her, has made her realize “that life is precious and full of sacrifice.”
Keeping her little one germ-free is a top priority so she sneaks into the bathroom, to clean up and change clothes, before her daughter can spot her.
“I cannot even let my 10-month old look at me when I get home before I shower, or she screams wanting me to hold her,” Dillon said. “That is the hardest part.”
‘MANY TRAGIC STORIES’
Several workers had points they wanted to share with the community.
“Being on the front line during this pandemic and seeing how cases have been heavily increasing each day, as compared to March, is a real eye opener on how dangerous this virus is,” said Marian Ulusow, a nurse at Spotsylvania Regional.
Grace Frye, a nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, asked members of the public to think of others and follow recommended guidelines for wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently.
“If you are coping well, that is great, but others may not be so well equipped,” she said. “There are so many tragic stories, and you just never know what someone else is going through.”
Jennings said he sees people in the emergency room “every single day who are terrified to even leave their houses, which unfortunately means that they may come to see us at the last minute, or when their symptoms are at their worst.”
He added: “Please do not delay care if you need it.”
Goyal noted how scary it is to see the ICU department reach capacity at Mary Washington and have to create an overflow area because of surges in hospitalizations in November and December. Along with Brown at Spotsylvania Regional, he issued a plea to the public to realize the impact the growing case numbers are having, both on the sick and those who care for them.
“There are not enough respiratory therapists, there aren’t enough nurses to keep up with the volumes,” Brown said. “Social distancing works, wearing your mask works, and it buys us time. Time to focus more on your loved one when they need our help.”
Goyal was among the first health care workers statewide to get the vaccine Dec. 16, and he’ll get his second dose this week. He knows there’s a lot of misinformation and fear about it, but says “we need to fear COVID-19 as I have seen firsthand the death and illness it can cause.”
“I am hoping this year’s resolutions for most will be focusing on wearing masks, social distancing, and taking the vaccine when the time comes,” Goyal said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425