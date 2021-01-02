'We are so tired': Fredericksburg-area health care workers share pandemic's toll

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph “Joe” Jennings is a paramedic in the emergency room at Spotsylvania, but he’s helped in other areas of the hospital this year.

“I’ve had to be very introspective in how I help patients and manage their care because there may not always be that extra set of hands,” he said.

Jennings said he and his wife, who’s also a paramedic, “have had to lean on each other a great deal this year.”

Goyal, who daughter was 3 months and son, age 2, when the pandemic began, made the decision to live separately from his family for two months.

“During a stressful period of my life, seeing my kids would help relieve this stress normally, but us being apart made it even more difficult,” he said. “My wife was managing two kids and still working from home.”

One of the greatest fears of health care workers is taking the virus home to loved ones. Divelbiss wasn’t able to see any family members during Christmas—or for the last several months—because she was recovering from COVID-19 herself and just recently returned to work.

“You keep telling yourself that there is a purpose for the sacrifices now and it will get better,” she said.