'We Care' box events set for April in Fredericksburg region

Like other food banks statewide, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has partnered with Sentara Healthcare, Optima Health, Truist and the state to distribute “We Care” boxes during the pandemic.

Each box contains 20 pounds of food for 15 nutritious, shelf-stable foods such as rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, said Elizabeth Gilkey, the food bank’s grants and communications manager.

Since the pandemic began, food insecurity has more than doubled in Virginia, where Feeding America estimates another 450,000 residents will become food insecure this year, bringing the statewide total to more than 1.2 million people.

Local events throughout April will be part of almost 100,000 “We Care” boxes that will be distributed this year, according to a press release. Events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following:

Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway: April 1, 8 and 15.

Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg: April 6

Caroline Department of Social Services, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford: April 20.

