Weakley leaves King George Service Authority for position in home county

Jonathon Weakley, who took over as general manager of the King George Service Authority when it faced more than 50 violations and the possibility of whopping fines from the state, is leaving for a position in the locality where he’s lived his whole life.
Weakley, 42, will become the county administrator of Madison County. He’ll leave the King George job on Wednesday and start work the following Monday in Madison, which is facing some staff and utility issues of its own.
“I joke there’s a lot more going on now than when I left,” said Weakley, who served on the Madison Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2019. “There’s a lot of fun waiting on me when I get there.”
Weakley was hired in King George in November 2018 soon after county officials discovered the shoddy state of water and sewer operations. The former general manager had ignored repeated notices of violations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality which came with fines as high as $200,000. After his resignation, an interim general manager discovered little maintenance had been done on county equipment—replacement parts were still sitting in the boxes they came in—and the staff had gotten little training, even though the state had offered free sessions.
Weakley, who had dealt with water and sewer issues in Warrenton and Culpeper, came to King George to try to clean up some of the mess. A few months later, Mike Bennett, then a member of the Board of Directors that oversees the authority, said he’d asked Weakley what it was like to work in King George.
Bennett said Weakley told him: “I love a challenge, I embrace a challenge, but man, this is a lot of challenges.”
In the months that followed, the same officials said Weakley was up to the task. Bennett said during a report later in 2019 that Weakley “has been a steady hand on the wheel.” He cited his licensure in both water and wastewater, “which is rare in this industry,” and his honesty, both with preparing budgets and assessing the situation.
Cathy Binder, who has served on both the Service Authority’s Board of Directors and the county’s Board of Supervisors, got in the trenches with Weakley in his first year as she vowed to learn everything she could about “what happens after you flush,” she said.
She found Weakley to be “a quiet gentleman,” a leader who immediately called for meetings with state regulators to determine the situation, then kept them and board members apprised, every step of the way.
“He has been working really hard to right the ship in the time he has been with us,” she said. “He respects everyone, his employees like him and they know they get a fair shake from him.”
Weakley has been known for his courteous manners as well as his penchant for providing way more information than the average person would ever want to know about annual nitrogen limits or sanitary sewer issues. He diligently provided a power point presentation, twice a month during regularly scheduled board meetings, detailing specifics about each county facility.
Last week, the Service Authority formally accepted his resignation. Chairwoman Annie Cupka thanked Weakley “for his leadership and service to our community” and said officials look forward to working with him in the future.
Weakley has remained in Madison throughout his tenure in King George, making the daily 90-minute commute each way. He said the morning ride gave him the chance to prepare for the day ahead while the drive home let him decompress so he was sure not to take work home with him.
He and his wife have two children in middle school.
Weakley said he wasn’t looking for another job, but Madison officials approached him. Madison has gone through a string of county administrators—five in 10 years—and decided to seek one of their own for the spot, according to a story on the MadRapp.com website.
He was one of nine applicants for the job and the only one interviewed, according to MadRapp.com.
Weakley has spent 21 years working for counties in the region, but never in his home county except as an elected official.
“This is my opportunity to have an impact,” he said.
King George’s new county attorney, Chris Miller, has a background in utility management and will serve as interim general manager of the Service Authority until a replacement is found.
