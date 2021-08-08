Weakley leaves King George Service Authority for position in home county

Bennett said Weakley told him: “I love a challenge, I embrace a challenge, but man, this is a lot of challenges.”

In the months that followed, the same officials said Weakley was up to the task. Bennett said during a report later in 2019 that Weakley “has been a steady hand on the wheel.” He cited his licensure in both water and wastewater, “which is rare in this industry,” and his honesty, both with preparing budgets and assessing the situation.

Cathy Binder, who has served on both the Service Authority’s Board of Directors and the county’s Board of Supervisors, got in the trenches with Weakley in his first year as she vowed to learn everything she could about “what happens after you flush,” she said.

She found Weakley to be “a quiet gentleman,” a leader who immediately called for meetings with state regulators to determine the situation, then kept them and board members apprised, every step of the way.

“He has been working really hard to right the ship in the time he has been with us,” she said. “He respects everyone, his employees like him and they know they get a fair shake from him.”