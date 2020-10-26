WEATHER BLOG: Wet week ahead for Fredericksburg area

This week will be cloudier and wetter than last week in the Fredericksburg area.

It was good while it lasted. The awesome outdoor conditions last week around Fredericksburg have faded into the rearview mirror while the local weather for this week looks, well, underwhelming. The cold air damming wedge which took hold Sunday will slowly ease its grip today. The overall result will be slightly warmer and drier conditions with peeks of sun returning this afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-60s (F).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, said sunshine will be in short supply this week. This afternoon, another weak cold front will creep across the Appalachians and stall out nearly overhead. That boundary will usher more clouds into the Fredericksburg vicinity tonight into Tuesday. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures look to top out in the upper 60s, right at average values for the date. Weak surface low pressure will then form late in the day along a “wrinkle” in the front, reinforcing the cloud cover and creating some showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday.