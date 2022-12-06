Weather impacts I-95 'mega work zone,' lane closures

With rain already falling and more forecast, the “mega work zone” on northbound Interstate 95 slated to run through Wednesday has been extended a day, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

The long work zone, for the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project and the express lanes extension between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and Centreport Parkway in Stafford County, is now expected to be in place through 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

VDOT added that travelers on I–95 “can continue to expect heavy traffic, especially at peak periods in the work zones.”

Travelers along the route will notice the new northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River has opened, partially, to traffic.

According to VDOT, there are three lanes open on northbound I–95 over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford. Two through lanes cross the new I–95 northbound bridge, and a third lane crosses the old northbound Rappahannock River bridge, allowing traffic to access the U.S. 17 exit. It rejoins with the I-95 travel lanes north of exit 133.

Northbound I–95 traffic will continue to use the temporary split configuration until 7 p.m. Wednesday, VDOT said.

The northbound I–95 lane and exit ramp closures have the following updated schedule:

Tuesday

10 p.m.: Two northbound lanes closed between the U.S. 17 and Centreport Parkway exits in Stafford.

Wednesday

Midnight: Right lane closed north of the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg and the Fall Hill Avenue overpass. The U.S. 17 exit off-ramp will close. Traffic heading to U.S. 17 can use the Centreport Parkway exit as an option.

4:30 a.m.: All northbound lanes and the U.S. 17 off-ramp open.

7 p.m.: Single lane on northbound I–95 to close, along with the U.S. 17 off-ramp.

10 p.m.: Two northbound lanes to close between U.S. 17 and Centreport Parkway.

Thursday

4:30 a.m.: All northbound lanes, and the U.S. 17 off-ramp open.