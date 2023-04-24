A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 95, Virginia State Police said on Monday.

According to police, a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north when it ran off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail, about one mile north of the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg.

The rider, 41-year-old Daniel Hernandez, was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez, a Fredericksburg resident, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said weather is considered a factor in the crash. Storms swept through the Fredericksburg area Saturday, with heavy rain in some areas.