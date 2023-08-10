Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
