The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
