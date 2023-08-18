The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
