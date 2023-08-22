Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
