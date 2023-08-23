Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
