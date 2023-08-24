The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makin…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…