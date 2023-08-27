The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
