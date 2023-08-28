Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
