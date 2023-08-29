Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The…