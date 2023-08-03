The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…