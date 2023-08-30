Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The center of Idalia holds across the Carolinas on Thursday, confining the serious impacts from flooding and rain to Hampton Roads and the Eas…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.