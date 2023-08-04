It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.