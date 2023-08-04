It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
