The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesti…