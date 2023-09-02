Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The center of Idalia holds across the Carolinas on Thursday, confining the serious impacts from flooding and rain to Hampton Roads and the Eas…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…