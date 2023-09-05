The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
The center of Idalia holds across the Carolinas on Thursday, confining the serious impacts from flooding and rain to Hampton Roads and the Eas…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the maki…