Wednesday will begin wet but drier conditions will take over

A “cold” front oozed barely east of Fredericksburg during the predawn hours this Wednesday. The rain dampening the area has already deposited over a quarter-inch of liquid into the University of Mary Washington gauge as I write this. The morning precipitation is courtesy of an upper level disturbance swinging across the northern half of Virginia ahead of an upper level trough. That disturbance will move eastward fairly quickly and the rain will gradually ease out before noon today.
Although clouds will be the rule there will be some peeks of sun this afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid-80s (F), still a couple degrees below Fredericksburg’s average for this date. Per the graphic the nation is split between below normal temperatures in the East and torrid conditions in the West. A persistent and very strong upper level ridge out west is keeping thermometers and air conditioners working hard. As examples the Furnace Creek station in Death Valley recorded a 130 degree high on Sunday, and Phoenix Arizona has seen multiple days with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees.
Meanwhile, that slowly moving front will continue to crawl south and east today, parking over Tidewater Virginia tonight. Thursday will start out dry under partly sunny skies but clouds will retake the initiative tomorrow afternoon. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out again in the mid-80s tomorrow accompanied by a slight chance of showers. Tomorrow night another “wrinkle” of low pressure will form along that same boundary, bringing better chances of rain into Fredericksburg and vicinity for Friday.
The tropics are still looking active but there’s nothing to threaten the East Coast this week. That could change next week so stay tuned.
