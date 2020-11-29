Weekend virus cases set new local record

More COVID-19 cases were added to the Rappahannock Area Health District total over the Thanksgiving weekend like extra scoops of whipped topping on pumpkin pie.
Saturday’s numbers broke the existing record for the most cases reported in a single day in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Another 142 people tested positive on Saturday and 73 more on Sunday as more new cases were added in two days than the area had accumulated in entire weeks last month.
In addition, another death was reported Saturday, bringing to 97 the number of people who have died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The fatality was a Spotsylvania County Hispanic man in his 70s.
Local cases and hospitalizations have been climbing rapidly with each passing week in November. Data from the state health department for the local health district illustrates the spike:
- Week ending Nov. 7: 291 new cases
- Week ending Nov. 14: 335 new cases
- Week ending Nov. 21: 505 new cases
- Week ending Nov. 28: 687 new cases
The unprecedented rise is why Mary Washington Healthcare officials sounded the alarm last week, asking the community to help slow the spread. They’ll discuss the trends and ways people can keep their families safe during a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Mary Washington Healthcare’s Facebook page.
Hospital officials will be joined by Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. Participants will be able to ask questions about their concerns.
During a town hall before Thanksgiving, Dr. Christopher Newman, MWHC’s chief medical officer, said the area’s death rate has decreased as medical providers have learned more about how to take care of those with COVID-19.
But, he warned, that’s subject to change if hospital numbers continue to escalate. Until November, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which treats the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the region, never had more than 30 patients a day with the virus, Newman said.
Last week, virus-related hospitalizations hovered in the mid-40s. The two hospitals treat residents from the local health district as well as those from Northern Virginia and the Northern Neck and nearby localities of Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties.
“If capacity is overwhelmed, that’s where we see the devastating death rates,” Newman said, adding the hospital system has been under capacity for COVID-19 patients throughout the spring and summer. “My fear is we are hitting a steep trajectory here, and we may be overwhelmed in the next several weeks.”
Case numbers are rising throughout the region. Culpeper’s population is estimated at almost 52,000 people, which is about 100,000 less than Stafford’s. Yet Culpeper had more new virus-related cases (338) last week than Stafford (319) or Spotsylvania (218).
In addition, another 17,938 people tested positive throughout Virginia last week. Two weeks earlier, less than 10,000 new people had confirmed cases.
