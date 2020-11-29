Weekend virus cases set new local record

Hospital officials will be joined by Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. Participants will be able to ask questions about their concerns.

During a town hall before Thanksgiving, Dr. Christopher Newman, MWHC’s chief medical officer, said the area’s death rate has decreased as medical providers have learned more about how to take care of those with COVID-19.

But, he warned, that’s subject to change if hospital numbers continue to escalate. Until November, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which treats the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the region, never had more than 30 patients a day with the virus, Newman said.

Last week, virus-related hospitalizations hovered in the mid-40s. The two hospitals treat residents from the local health district as well as those from Northern Virginia and the Northern Neck and nearby localities of Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties.

“If capacity is overwhelmed, that’s where we see the devastating death rates,” Newman said, adding the hospital system has been under capacity for COVID-19 patients throughout the spring and summer. “My fear is we are hitting a steep trajectory here, and we may be overwhelmed in the next several weeks.”