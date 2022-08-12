'We're tearing up their habitat': Snakes on the move in the region

People may have seen more copperheads this spring and summer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are more snakes in the Fredericksburg region.

More likely, things that slither are on the move—and coming into contact with people and pets—because of all the construction taking place around them.

“It’s not like one summer they have billions of babies. Instead, it comes down to more habitat loss and availability of food,” said Sgt. Peter O’Brien, an animal control officer with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “Because of all the subdivisions and land being built on, it’s pushed them out.”

Mike Arrington owns VA Wildlife Removal, based in Fredericksburg, and estimates he’s gotten up to 10% more calls this year from frantic people who have seen copperheads in backyards—or on back porches—and want them out of there. He said he’s turning down more jobs than he’s taking because of so many requests.

“I tell everyone D.C.’s coming to Fredericksburg, there’s more building and construction,” Arrington said. “We’re tearing up their habitat and they’re moving into housing developments.”

He said he’s had more calls than normal this season about all snakes, but “more so copperheads.” They are the most common venomous snake in this part of Virginia, although O’Brien said people often misidentify them.

Copperheads tend to have thick, muscular bodies and ridged scales, according to the Live Science website. Their heads have a triangular, arrow shape that’s distinct from the neck, and their bodies typically sport patterns of reddish-brown crossbands that sometimes look like hourglasses or dumbbells.

Juveniles are more gray than adults and have bright yellow tails, O’Brien said. That color usually fades in about a year.

Officials at local hospitals for both people and animals said they’re not seeing any more snakebites than usual—although Free Lance–Star photographer Pete Cihelka heard otherwise last week. His son, Shane, and dog, Levi, were walking past the front stoop of their home in Woodbridge when Shane saw a snake. It was dusk, and the snake was heading into a rock garden next to the front steps.

The dog, an 8-year-old cockapoo, didn’t yelp or react in any way when he walked by the snake, but soon thereafter “the whole right side of his face swelled up and he kept hiding under furniture to avoid us,” Cihelka said.

While waiting at an emergency clinic about an hour later, Cihelka noticed two puncture wounds above Levi’s right eye. Veterinarians who treated Levi in the clinic and during a follow-up visit said his bite was typical of a wound from a venomous snake—and that they’d seen more snakebites than usual this summer in Northern Virginia.

At Confederate Ridge Animal Hospital in Fredericksburg, receptionist Dorothy McKeithan hasn’t scheduled appointments this year for pets with similar encounters. But she lives in an apartment complex and has been warned about what’s outside.

“My neighbor said there’s baby copperheads in the tall grass so watch out,” McKeithan said. “She said to be careful because where there’s one, there’s more.”

That is true, Arrington said. He trains his teams to not stop when they find one snake, but to keep looking because there probably are more. Copperheads give birth to live young and usually have eight to 10 babies per year, but can bear up to 18 young, he said.

This is birthing season “so people really need to be careful, especially of a night, late in the evening,” Arrington said. “When the sun goes down, they’re just like us, they’re looking to get cool from the daily heat and they’re crawling out on driveways and concrete stoops.”

If they’ve been displaced by construction, they also may be drawn to homes with outside lights, O’Brien said. The lights attract moths and other insects which attract toads which, in turn, draw snakes.

Copperheads tend to feed at dusk, and if they’re going to bite a pet, it’s probably going to be a canine.

“No offense to dogs,” said Dr. Madelyn Gonzalez, medical director at St. Francis Animal Hospital in Spotsylvania, “but cats tend to be a little smarter,” at least when it comes to snakes. “They don’t stick their muzzle up to a copperhead’s safety zone.”

Also, “the dogs can’t leave them alone,” McKeithan said. “They think they’re a toy.”

If pet owners don’t see the bite take place, it can be hard to know if a dog was bitten by a snake or stung by some sort of insect. However, there’s usually blood tinged somewhere and a laceration or small wound, often with fang marks, Gonzalez said.

Keri Webb, the practice manager at St. Francis, saw her dog, Fisher, get bitten in July 2020 on two different occasions, both by copperheads. The black Lab was a puppy then, just playing in the yard when it was bitten.

“That’s typically how it happens,” said Gonzalez, who treated Fisher. “A copperhead isn’t one to warn when it’s going to strike, it kind of sits and preys.”

The vet usually treats canine snakebite victims with pain medicine, antibiotics because “snake mouths are pretty gnarly and have a lot of bacteria in there,” an antihistamine to ward off an allergic reaction and laser therapy which increases blood flow to the area and helps cells regenerate.

Even with Fisher’s quick treatment, he ended up with scars on the side of his face from dead tissue caused by the bite. The encounters also changed his personality, Webb said.

“He was an outgoing and brave puppy, and he is now riddled with a little more anxiety and stress,” she said. “He has moments he’s nervous in the backyard and doesn’t want to go out unless we’re with him.”

The Webbs live in Lee’s Hill South with woods and a golf course behind them. After the snakebites, Keri Webb said the family removed all the brush along the fence line and replaced it with gravel. They cut down thick honeysuckle that grew there and got rid of a trampoline. One of the snakes was near it, and Webb suspects it was searching for a shady spot.

“They like places where they can shelter and be protected,” said Dr. Chris Holstege, director of UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia. He was featured in a June story on UVAToday about copperhead season.

“They like wood piles, because the temperature is fairly stable and it’s easy for them to get into them,” he said in the June article. “I’ve treated numerous bites after people were taking wood out of a wood pile.”

Holstege said on Thursday he reviewed data and was “happy to report” that Virginia isn’t seeing an increase in bites from venomous snakes this season compared to the last five years. In 2021, the state treated 167 bites and the center treated 22 venomous snake bites, most of them from copperheads, according to the U.Va. story.

He suggests people be careful about where they put their hands and feet this time of year.

“The snakes are out,” he said, adding it’s probably not a good idea to go outside barefoot while taking the dog on an evening walk. “I even had one guy whose dog was barking at the bushes and he put his hand in to separate the bushes and got bit by the snake.”