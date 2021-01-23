Westmoreland County educator pens book about John Brown follower

When Spencer Sadler visited his childhood home of Indiana, Pa., he passed a nearby historical marker “commemorating the birthplace and boyhood farm of a man who gave his life for a fundamental belief in freedom.”
That man was Absalom “Albert” Hazlett, a lieutenant in the provisional army of John Brown who took part in the raid at Harpers Ferry and was hanged for his actions.
That story moved Sadler, who lives in Colonial Beach, to write a book called “Absalom Hazlett: A Loyal Soldier in John Brown’s War,” for a division of Arcadia Publishing.
“One of the obvious central questions that interested me: Are John Brown and the men who followed him homegrown terrorists or are they heroes?” said Sadler, who is the librarian at Washington and Lee High School in Westmoreland County.
“Is he a martyr?” Sadler asked. “I came away from years of work on this thinking that he was, because he stayed true to the principles he believed in. Yes, it was treason because he fought back against the system, but he was rebelling against a system that was keeping people enslaved.”
Sadler said his research of stretched over eight years, and gave him a sense of the personalities of Haslett and Brown, and he found they were anything but saints. Hazlett and others in the insurrectionist band that hoped to arm slaves for an insurrection were following a leader who believed deeply in Old Testament-style “eye for an eye” justice for the cruelties inflicted by slave owners, Sadler said.
“So much of our historical instruction over the years has leaned toward hero worship,” said Sadler.
But Sadler said he was drawn to understand what motivated Hazlett and the others who marched with Brown. Another aspect of the tale, he said, is that it’s also the story of “a bunch of guys pulling of one of history’s most famous heists: the capture of that arsenal.”
In researching the book, Sadler relied on letters and historical documents to learn about the events at Harper’s Ferry.
The book begins with the unveiling of the historical marker, and then proceeds in reverse chronological order. It includes comments made by historian Clarence Stephenson at the marker’s unveiling ceremony on March 27, 2009.
Stephenson said Hazlett’s story started like so many others who grew up as farmers in that part of Pennsylvania, but changed drastically when, as a teenager, he moved to Kansas to work on his brother’s farm.
“It was there that he met like-minded individuals who believed deeply in the morality of killing in the name of Biblical righteousness,” Stephenson said. “When Kansas was about to turn into a slave state, Mr. Hazlett was spurred to action, and he was going to find a way to stop the spread of what he knew to be the scourge of our country.”
Stephenson said Hazlett’s father had taught him that “owning another human being was sheer evil.”
Sadler, who lived and taught in Richmond before taking the job at Washington and Lee, said historians in Pennsylvania were also extremely helpful.
He said that while there are extensive sources of information about Brown, it was harder to find details about Hazlett.
“He was more of a regular guy, at least before the raid, and it was difficult to find much about his family,” said Sadler, noting that Hazlett wasn’t from a well-known or respected family.
Sadler said Hazlett was a “rough-and-tumble” character, which made him more likely to fall in with Brown and his cause.
“One of the things I came away from this book with was an appreciation of just how much people are influenced in life by those they come in contact with,” Sadler said. “The tipping point in Hazlett’s life was meeting John Brown. After that, it took a drastic turn.”
Sadler said he is now working on a book about boxer Andy Bowen, who fought the world’s longest boxing match, at 110 rounds, before dying in the ring in 1894.
“Bowen lived in New Orleans and I hope to take a trip there as part of the research,” said Sadler. “I mentioned that to my wife and she agreed, with one provision: it happens after COVID.”
