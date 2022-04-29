Westmoreland reverses earlier decision on Colonial Beach squad renewal

The Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors rescinded its decision from last week to renew the license for the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, then unanimously approved a certificate that allows the group to keep operating, under certain conditions.

The squad, which will limit its first-due response area to town limits, must staff a minimum of 12 shifts totaling 85 hours each month, according to the agreement. The volunteers also must adhere to all county and state regulations regarding emergency medical services and share regular quality-assurance reports with county officials.

The latest action came Thursday after county supervisors and staff, Colonial Beach elected officials and rescue squad leadership as well as representatives from the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services scrambled to find a way for the squad to keep its certification amid its declining number of volunteers.

Audience members, who gathered for a second time with signs saying “SOS: Support Our Squad,” applauded and Supervisor Darryl Fisher acknowledged the work that went into the agreement.

“Let me give a personal thank you to all the individuals who have taken the time and put in serious thought and consideration to bring us to this point,” he said.

A standing-room only crowd packed the Westmoreland County boardroom last Friday when word circulated that the county wasn’t going to renew the Colonial Beach squad’s certification. Its license has to be renewed every two years and was set to expire April 30.

After about 90 minutes of questions and discussion, supervisors voted 3–2 to direct County Administrator Norm Risavi to sign the recertification even though data showed the rescue squad wasn’t meeting state standards. Regulations require a rescue squad to respond to 90% of its calls, but statistics showed Colonial Beach only had enough volunteers to transport about 20% of the time in recent years.

After the vote, County Attorney Richard Stuart reminded the board that it had just directed Risavi to do something illegal. Fisher feared the legal ramifications, saying he hoped their actions did not come back to haunt them “because the law is not on our side.”

The county is responsible for making sure emergency calls are answered according to state regulations, Fisher said. If Westmoreland knew that wasn’t happening—and approved a license anyway—then the county could be held liable in the event someone died because medical help didn’t arrive soon enough, he said.

After Friday’s meeting, talks began again between Stuart and individual supervisors and between county officials and rescue squad members, Risavi said. The three supervisors who voted for the license renewal—Tim Trivett, Dorothy Tate and Russ Culver—agreed to rescind their vote.

At Thursday’s special meeting, Trivett, whose district includes Colonial Beach, made the motion to rescind the vote after he’d led the earlier charge to renew the certification.

“I want to say to the public that I think our heart was in the right place when this [first] motion was made and I commend our county attorney for his legal advice and providing the information that was needed to get it right,” he said. “I sincerely believe that everything happens for a reason and we wouldn’t be here today if that vote hadn’t taken place.”

Supervisor Woody Hynson wondered if the Colonial Beach volunteers could spell out exactly what shifts they would be working to meet the 85-hours a month requirement. Nicholas Szobota, or Father Nick as he’s called, is president of the rescue squad board and said it couldn’t propose specific days or hours. However, it would prepare a schedule by the first of each month so dispatchers in the Sheriff’s Office would know when volunteers are on duty.

The rescue squad also applied to the state EMS department for a variance proposal. It contained many of the same conditions the Board of Supervisors approved. The proposal also states the squad will work to provide more weekend coverage, especially during the summer months when the town population swells with visitors, and to help with big events and holidays.

The proposal also noted the squad recently heard of additional volunteers who want to join, including potentially six more paramedics or EMTs.

As a result of entering into the conditional agreement, the rescue squad will be subject to enforcement or citations by the state EMS office if it doesn’t comply.

“I do not think that is something you have had before,” Stuart said. “I just want everybody to understand that, by doing that, you are subjected to enforcement actions by the state office.”

Father Nick said the rescue squad understood. “That’s something we’re willing to accept to move this process forward.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.