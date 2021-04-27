Westmoreland road closed for repairs

A Westmoreland County road has been closed so crews can repair several damaged drainage pipes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Tavern Run Road is expected to remain closed for several days.
The drainage pipes were damaged by flooding, VDOT said in a news release.
Signs direct traffic to a detour route.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
