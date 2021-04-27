 Skip to main content
Westmoreland road closed for repairs
Westmoreland road closed for repairs

A Westmoreland County road has been closed so crews can repair several damaged drainage pipes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tavern Run Road is expected to remain closed for several days.

The drainage pipes were damaged by flooding, VDOT said in a news release.

Signs direct traffic to a detour route.

Scott Shenk

sshenk@freelancestar.com

