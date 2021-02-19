 Skip to main content
Wet, slushy roads could refreeze overnight
Most Fredericksburg area roads were cleared of snow and slush Friday, but the Virginia Department of Transportation warned that another refreeze overnight could cause problems early Saturday.

“Drivers should be alert to the potential for patches of slick pavement,” local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy said in a news release Friday evening.

She added that crews will continue to “plow and improve conditions on remaining secondary routes in moderate condition, with partial snow or slush coverage.”

The winter storm is gone, but temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. The high Saturday is expected to hit 34 and then drop to 17 overnight.

—Staff report

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

